Two young American women rescued from Yemen’s Houthis in US-Saudi operation

Saudi Arabia and the United States mounted a joint operation in January to rescue two young American women who were held captive by the Iran-backed Houthis in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, a source with knowledge said on Thursday.

The Yemen-born women, aged 19 and 20, were flown from the Yemeni capital to the southern city of Aden and then to the Saudi capital of Riyadh, where they underwent health checks and other care, said the source, who requested anonymity.

The pair returned to the United States, said the source, who declined to reveal their identifies or other information about the women, citing privacy reasons.

A State Department official confirmed the report in a statement to Al Arabiya English.

“The welfare and safety of US citizens overseas is the highest priority of the Department of State. We assisted with the safe departure of two US citizens from an area of Yemen currently under Houthi control. We express our appreciation to our Saudi and Yemeni government partners for their assistance in facilitating their safe departure. Due to privacy considerations, we have nothing further,” the official said in a statement.

