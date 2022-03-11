UAE, Egypt and Jordan condemn drone attack against oil refinery in Riyadh
The UAE, Egypt and Jordan on Friday condemned the drone attack that targeted an oil refinery in Riyadh and reiterated their support for the Kingdom’s security.
The UAE Foreign Ministry called the attack “terrorist and cowardly,” asking the international community to support the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to deter such threats.
“What happened is a threat to the security and stability of energy supplies and global oil markets at a time when the international community is facing huge challenges,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run news agency (WAM).
The UAE said it stood with Saudi Arabia against all threats against its security.
Jordan released a similar statement with Haitham Abu al-Ful, the official spokesperson of Jordan’s foreign affairs ministry, saying that Jordan stood with the Kingdom against all threats against its security.
Egypt’s foreign ministry also described the incident as a “terrorist attack” and denounced targeting vital facilities.
The ministry also reiterated its support to Saudi Arabia’s measures to protect its sovereignty against “cowardly and terrorist attacks.”
A drone attack hit an oil refinery in Riyadh causing a small fire at 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy.
The attack did not result in injury or death and did not interrupt the oil supply.
