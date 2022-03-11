US officially designates Qatar as major non-NATO ally

The US designated Qatar as a major non-NATO ally on Thursday, months after President Joe Biden promised to do so.

During a visit to the White House, Biden told Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani that he would add Qatar to the group of countries that are provided with certain defense, trade and security benefits with the US.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But there are no security commitments to these non-NATO allies.

Washington has been looking to Qatar to secure alternative energy supplies for Europe after tensions with Russia increased and Biden banned Russian oil imports.

Qatar also represents US diplomatic interests in Afghanistan, following the chaotic withdrawal ordered by the US president last summer.

“This past year our partnership with Qatar has been central to many of our most vital interests: relocating tens of thousands of Afghans, maintaining stability in Gaza and providing life-saving assistance to the Palestinians, keeping pressure on ISIS and deterring threats across the Middle East,” Biden said during his meeting with the Qatari emir in January.

Other major non-NATO allies include Afghanistan, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Kuwait, Morocco, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Tunisia.

Taiwan is treated as a major non-NATO ally but without a formal designation.

Read more: Top US intelligence officials warn of ‘ugly next few weeks’ in Ukraine