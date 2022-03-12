Abu Dhabi Crown Prince says dialogue important to overcome challenges in Sudan

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed voiced the importance of dialogue to overcome challenges facing the political process in Sudan during a meeting with Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, state news agency (WAM) reported on Friday.



Sheikh Mohammed added that dialogue among the different partners of the transitional phase is important to reach a national consensus that achieves stability and unity in Sudan and contributes to development.



During the meeting held in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed and Burhan also discussed relations between the UAE and Sudan as well as regional and international developments.



The Crown Prince added that the UAE supports everything that serves the interest of the Sudanese people and achieves their aspirations toward stability and prosperity.



Burhan also informed Sheikh Mohammed about Sudan’s current developments and voiced his appreciation to the UAE’s support of his country during the transitional phase.



Burhan led a military coup on October 25 that ended a partnership between the army and civilian parties which was meant to lead to democratic elections, leading to months of protests.



In February, he said the armed forces were committed to handing over power to an elected government or to an arrangement decided through “national consensus,” reiterating a commitment to hold elections in mid-2023.



