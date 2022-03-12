Arab Coalition conducts 21 targeted strikes in Yemen against Iran-backed Houthis

The Arab Coalition has conducted 21 targeted strikes in Yemen’s Hajjah and Marib to deter the Iran-backed Houthi militia, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The targeted strikes resulted in the destruction of 15 “military vehicles,” according to SPA, and caused casualties among the Houthis.

No fatalities were reported by SPA.

Saudi Arabia has been regularly targeted by the Iran-backed Houthis who have launched several drones and booby-trapped boats toward the Kingdom.

In January, the Houthis launched unprecedented attacks on the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Arab Coalition fighting the militia in Yemen.

The drone attacks targeted oil facilities and Abu Dhabi’s airport, killing three expatriate workers and injuring several more.

More recently, Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercepted a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the southern city of Jizan, according to a SPA report.

Shrapnel from the destroyed drone fell onto civilian areas, but did not cause damage.

The Arab Coalition has been carrying out attacks against legitimate military Houthi targets in Yemen in recent months, warning civilians to not approach or gather around the targeted sites beforehand.

The coalition also stressed that the operations will be conducted in line with international humanitarian law.

