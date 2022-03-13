Saudi Arabia condemns missile attack on Erbil

Saudi Arabia expressed its strong condemnation of the missile attack that targeted the city of Erbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the solidarity of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its stand by Iraq in its measures to protect its security and stability, and its rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism,” according to a statement.

Earlier, security forces in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region said “a dozen ballistic missiles” targeted Iraq's northern city of Erbil, including US facilities, causing damage but no major casualties in the early hours of Sunday.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Sunday said that they targeted an Israeli “strategic centre” in Iraq with missiles, after Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq reported cross-border missile fire.

With AFP

