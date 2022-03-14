.
Qatar’s foreign minister discusses Iran nuclear talks with Lavrov in Moscow

Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani speaks to reporters in Doha, Qatar, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon
Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani speaks to reporters in Doha, Qatar, June 8, 2017. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Qatar’s foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Monday he had discussed the Iran nuclear talks now underway in Vienna with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a visit to Moscow.

Sheikh Mohammed, who spoke from the Russian capital in a televised press conference, did not provide further details.

