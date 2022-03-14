Saudi FM meets top Sri Lankan officials in Colombo

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Sri Lanka’s president on Monday to discuss ways of bolstering ties between the countries.

“They reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities to develop them in all fields to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples, and discussed several regional and international issues and developments of common interest,” a statement from Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry read.

Prince Faisal met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the headquarters of the Presidential Palace in Colombo.

#Colombo | President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of #Sri_Lanka, H.E President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, received Foreign Minister H.H @FaisalbinFarhan, at the headquarters of the Presidential Palace in Colombo, during his official visit to the Republic. 🇸🇦🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/Xo7ABfRdlX — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) March 14, 2022

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat also met with his Sri Lankan counterpart Gamini Lakshman Peiris and the prime minister.

