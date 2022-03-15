Bahrain’s King, Russia's Putin discuss conflict in Ukraine
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the importance of diplomatic solutions to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, state news agency (BNA) reported on Tuesday.
The Bahraini king and Putin discussed in a phone call the developments in Ukraine and noted the significance of dialogue to avoid further escalation, the report said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
They also highlighted the importance of the unified efforts by the international community “to achieve permanent and comprehensive peace and guarantee the interests and national security of all parties.”
The report added that Bahrain’s king reaffirmed the importance of providing humanitarian aid to civilians in Ukraine, noting that countries must fulfil their duties toward financing the humanitarian operations announced by the UN based on the principles of humanitarian solidarity.
Read more:
Russian invasion poses ‘clear, growing threat’ to food security in Ukraine: FAO
Russia drafting thousands in Syria for Ukraine war: Monitor
Nearly 89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees fleeing Russian invasion: Govt
-
Russian invasion poses ‘clear, growing threat’ to food security in Ukraine: FAOThe Russia-Ukraine war has created significant hurdles in the logistics for aid groups and disrupted food supply chains in Ukraine, an expert from the ... Features
-
Russia drafting thousands in Syria for Ukraine war: MonitorRussia has drawn up lists of 40,000 fighters from the Syrian army and allied militia ranks to be put on standby for deployment in Ukraine, a war ... Middle East
-
Nearly 89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees fleeing Russian invasion: GovtNearly 89,000 Britons have expressed interest in hosting Ukrainian refugees, as part of a government program for households to take in those fleeing ... World News