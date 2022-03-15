.
Bahrain's King, Russia's Putin discuss conflict in Ukraine

A handout picture released by the Saudi Royal Place shows Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa during a meeting with Saudi Arabia's crown prince at the Sukheir Royal Palace in the capital Manama, on December 9, 2021. (AFP)
A handout picture released by the Saudi Royal Place shows Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa during a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince at the Sukheir Royal Palace in the capital Manama, on December 9, 2021. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Bahrain’s King, Russia's Putin discuss conflict in Ukraine

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the importance of diplomatic solutions to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, state news agency (BNA) reported on Tuesday.

The Bahraini king and Putin discussed in a phone call the developments in Ukraine and noted the significance of dialogue to avoid further escalation, the report said.

They also highlighted the importance of the unified efforts by the international community “to achieve permanent and comprehensive peace and guarantee the interests and national security of all parties.”

The report added that Bahrain’s king reaffirmed the importance of providing humanitarian aid to civilians in Ukraine, noting that countries must fulfil their duties toward financing the humanitarian operations announced by the UN based on the principles of humanitarian solidarity.

