Saudi Arabia to resume in-person learning for all ages, scraps distancing rules

Saudi Arabia will resume in person classes across all ages after the Ministry of Education implements the latest COVID-19 protocol from the Public Health Authority, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The new guidelines recall the mandate to maintain social distancing between students in the classrooms and during group prayers, morning assemblies and extra-curricular activities.

The updated rules will come into effect on March 20. Students over the age of 12 are still required to be fully vaccinated, according to SPA.

All educational institutions must adhere to the “precautionary methods approved by the Ministry of Health,” the Ministry of Education announced in its statement.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Fahad al-Jalajel said that the immunization rates against COVID-19 in the Kingdom have reached 99 percent among those over the age of 12, according to a Saudi Gazette report.

Saudi Arabia has dropped most of its COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks, including an outdoor mask mandate.

As of March 13, 146 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 8,891.

At least 61,997,056 vaccine doses have been administered country-wide.

