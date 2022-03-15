.
Saudis enjoy challenges inspired by popular Korean drama ‘Squid Game’

A woman participates in a Squid Game challenge as employees with toy guns, dressed as characters from the popular television series “Squid Game,” perform during the challenge, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 11, 2022. Picture taken March 11, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

Saudi fans of the smash-hit Korean drama series ‘Squid Game’ enjoy a number of activities inspired by the show in Riyadh.

Saudis and foreigners residing in the Kingdom had the chance to experience different games such as the tug of war, the marble challenge, and the walking on glass challenge as well as running towards the renowned giant doll.

“I was really scared while running, I felt they would shoot me at any moment, I was shaking every time I stopped,” said Saudi participant Nouf Ali.

“It’s super cool, I didn’t expect it to be realistic, it’s a very physical experience and I feel like I’m in the show, it’s amazing,” said participant Ioulia Chafrai.

The experience is brought to the capital as part of the Riyadh Season, an entertainment festival, and eight rounds are held daily with around 50 to 70 participants taking part in each round.

