UAE keen to maintain energy security, market stability: Abu Dhabi crown prince

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida that the United Arab Emirates is keen to maintain energy security and keep global markets stable, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The affirmation came in a phone conversation about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, WAM reported.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Crown Prince also told Japan’s Kishida that his country is keen on boosting relations with Japan in the energy field.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kishida said he had agreed with the crown prince to work together to help stabilize the international crude oil market as the Ukraine war has disrupted the market, bolstering the importance of Gulf crude exporters for energy importers like Japan.

Read more:

Analysts anticipate 39 pct decline in Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing area

Russian invasion poses ‘clear, growing threat’ to food security in Ukraine: FAO

Allies join G7 WTO stance towards Russia amid invasion: EU trade chief