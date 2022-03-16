Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, UK PM Johnson discuss stability of global energy markets

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed on Wednesday the stability of global energy markets as the conflict in Ukraine enters its fourth week, state news agency (WAM) reported.



Earlier on Wednesday, Johnson arrived in the UAE on an official visit amid soaring oil prices. Reports said that he aimed to strengthen ties with Arab oil exporters after sanctions have been placed on Russian hydrocarbons in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.



Later the same day, he landed in Saudi Arabia.



During the meeting held in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed and Johnson discussed regional and international developments, specifically the Ukrainian crisis and its humanitarian consequences, and voiced the importance of intensifying international efforts to mitigate the effects of the humanitarian situation on civilians.

Sheikh Mohammed reiterated the UAE’s support to diplomatic and peaceful efforts to resolve conflicts and disputes among countries toward what serves regional and international security and stability.

“The British prime minister affirmed that the [UK] is keen on developing cooperation and coordination with the UAE toward what serves mutual interests and contributes to solidifying the pillars of peace and stability in the region and the world,” the report said.

Johnson and Sheikh Mohammed also “welcomed the longstanding partnership between [the] two countries and discussed opportunities to increase collaboration on energy security, defense and trade,” Johnson’s office said in a Twitter post.





