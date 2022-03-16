UK PM Johnson arrives in Riyadh on official visit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit on Wednesday, state news agency (SPA) reported.

He was received at King Khalid International Airport by Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region and a suite of officials including the UK Ambassador to the Kingdom Neil Crompton.

We face a new reality, which we have to confront together with our allies.



I'm visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who are key partners in ensuring regional security and stabilising global energy markets after Russia’s unprecedented, brutal and illegal invasion. https://t.co/ILNwWHnEtm — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 16, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the stability of global energy markets as the conflict in Ukraine enters its fourth week, state news agency (WAM) reported.

His Gulf trip, which comes amid soaring oil prices, aims to strengthen ties with Arab oil exporters after sanctions have been placed on Russian hydrocarbons in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

