Dubai’s Emirates announces daily flights to Israel’s Tel Aviv as ties bolster

Dubai’s Emirates airline has announced daily flights to Israel’s Ben Gurion airport from June 23, according to a report by the Emirates news agency WAM.

The route will see Emirates fly the Boeing 777-300ER with a seating capacity of more than 350 passengers.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates said that there was “tremendous pent-up demand” according to the WAM report.

“Emirates is committed to creating new opportunities for business and tourism, and strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel,” added Kazim.

The new service to Tel Aviv will also set aside 20 tons of cargo capacity on each flight to facilitate exports for Israeli businesses reported WAM.

Bahrain and the UAE normalized relations with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords agreements in September 2020.

Israel’s president Isaac Herzog visited the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on January 31 marking the first presidential visit to the UAE. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December.

“Already our trade has exceeded over $1 billion, more than 120 agreements were signed and a $100 million (research and development) fund was established recently,” Herzog said in a speech at the six-month long world fair in Dubai emirate.

He said 250,000 Israelis had so far visited the UAE and he hoped Emiratis would reciprocate once COVID-19 restrictions eased.

Meanwhile, Israel and Egypt have agreed to expand flights between the countries, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday, launching a new direct route between Tel Aviv and Sharm El-Sheikh that is expected to launch in April.

“Cooperation between the two countries is expanding in many areas, and this contributes to both peoples and to the stability of the region,” Bennett said in a statement.

