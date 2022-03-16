Freed British-Iranians arrive in Oman

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and dual national Anousheh Ashouri, who were freed on Wednesday in Iran, arrived in Oman’s capital Muscat on board a Royal Air Force of Oman flight, Omani state media reported.



Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashouri arrived in the Gulf country in preparation for their return to the United Kingdom, Omani state media added.





Nazanin and Anoosheh have arrived safely in Oman. Sincere thanks for the hard work and good faith in Tehran and London that made this possible. Soon they will be with their loved ones at home. We hope this result will bring further progress in the dialogue between the parties. pic.twitter.com/u5qDQ4sgHC — Badr Albusaidi - بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) March 16, 2022





Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted by an Iranian court of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.



Her family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters, deny the charge.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Ashouri was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2019 for spying for Israel’s Mossad and two years for “acquiring illegitimate wealth”, according to Iran’s judiciary.



Read more:

Detained British-Iranians Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashouri leaving Iran: Lawyer

Advertisement

Iran releases detained British-Iranians after UK pays $530 mln debt

UK looking at ways to pay historic Iranian debt: Foreign secretary