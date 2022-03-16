Saudi Arabia, UK sign MoU to establish strategic partnership council
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Riyadh where they signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership council, state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
Johnson arrived in the Kingdom earlier on Wednesday after visiting the UAE. According to reports, Johnson’s official visits to the Gulf countries aim to strengthen ties with Arab oil exporters after sanctions have been placed on Russian hydrocarbons in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
The Saudi Crown Prince and Johnson discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in Ukraine where the conflict enters its fourth week.
They also disccused bilateral cooperation and means to strengthen it, SPA added.
Saudi officials, including Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Saudi ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, and British officials, including the UK’s ambassador to the Kingdom Neil Crompton, attended the meeting.
