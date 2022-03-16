.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia executes man guilty of cutting wife’s body into pieces

The Saudi national flag flutters at the historical site of al-Tarif in Diriyah district, on the outskirts of Saudi capital Riyadh, on November 20, 2020. Saudi Arabia hosts the G20 summit on November 21 in a first for an Arab nation, with the downsized virtual forum dominated by efforts to tackle a resurgent coronavirus pandemic and crippling economic crisis.
The Saudi national flag flutters at the historical site of al-Tarif in Diriyah district, on the outskirts of Saudi capital Riyadh, on November 20, 2020. (AFP)

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia executed a Saudi man on Wednesday after he was found guilty of murdering his Libyan wife and cutting her body into pieces, the interior ministry said according to state news agency (SPA).

Two other Saudi men were also executed on Wednesday after convicting them of committing “horrific” murders, the ministry said.

One of the men was convicted of murdering his infant son after beating him up and of terrorizing his wife, a Saudi, who died after being hit by a car while trying to escape, while the other one was convicted of stabbing three of his daughters, aged six, four and two, to death.

The Criminal Court sentenced all three men to death, and the verdict was approved by the Appeal Court and Supreme Court, the ministry said, adding that a royal order was issued to implement the verdicts accordingly.

