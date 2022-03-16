Saudi Arabia executes man guilty of cutting wife’s body into pieces

Saudi Arabia executed a Saudi man on Wednesday after he was found guilty of murdering his Libyan wife and cutting her body into pieces, the interior ministry said according to state news agency (SPA).



Two other Saudi men were also executed on Wednesday after convicting them of committing “horrific” murders, the ministry said.



One of the men was convicted of murdering his infant son after beating him up and of terrorizing his wife, a Saudi, who died after being hit by a car while trying to escape, while the other one was convicted of stabbing three of his daughters, aged six, four and two, to death.



The Criminal Court sentenced all three men to death, and the verdict was approved by the Appeal Court and Supreme Court, the ministry said, adding that a royal order was issued to implement the verdicts accordingly.



