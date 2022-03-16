UK PM Johnson arrives in UAE ahead of Saudi visit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in the United Arab Emirates ahead of a visit to Saudi Arabia in a Gulf trip held amid soaring oil prices, Bloomberg reported.

Johnson had previously spoken of the Western world’s “addiction” to Russian oil, comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to a drug dealer, speaking to reporters in London.

He is seeking to strengthen ties with Arab oil exporters with sanctions placed on Russian hydrocarbons in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

The UK’s premier met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and is expected to meet Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices have risen to more than $100 a barrel. The UK plans to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

“The world must wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons and starve Putin’s addiction to oil and gas,” Johnson said in a statement.

“Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are key international partners in that effort,” he added.

“We will work with them to ensure regional security, support the humanitarian relief effort and stabilize global energy markets for the longer term.”

Saudi Arabia and the UAE pump more than 13 million barrels of oil a day between them and are among the few producers with significant spare capacity.

The Prime Minister also intends to boost renewables cooperation between the UK and Saudi Arabia.

According to Johnson’s office, during the visit, Saudi Arabia’s Alfanar group is expected to confirm an investment of $1.3 billion (One billion pounds) in Teeside, northeast England, that aims to produce aviation fuel from waste.

The project will create 700 jobs during construction, beginning next year, and 240 permanent roles after that, it said.

