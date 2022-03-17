GCC to host talks between Yemen’s warring parties in Riyadh

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will host talks between Yemen’s warring parties in Riyadh from March 29 until April 7, Secretary General of the GCC Nayef al-Hajraf said on Thursday.



The consultations will cover six topics, including military and political ones, Hajraf said in a press conference, adding that the GCC’s move to hold these negotiations is not a “new initiative” but a “reaffirmation that the solution [to the conflict] is in the hands of the Yemenis.”



Hajraf called on all warring parties to participate in the negotiations and to engage in peace negotiations that are sponsored by the UN and supported by the Gulf.



“We urge a ceasefire by all Yemeni parties and urge them to start peace talks,” he said, adding that the invitation to participate in the talks will be sent “to everyone without any exception” and will be held among whoever attends.



He voiced hope that all Yemeni parties respond to the GCC’s initiative, noting that these Yemeni consultations will be sponsored by the GCC for the purpose of reaching peace.



Hajraf also called for setting a Yemeni-Yemeni consultations’ mechanism to “unify the internal front”, implement the Riyadh Agreement and resume UN-backed political talks to achieve peace.



