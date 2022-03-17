Saudi Arabia executes two Indonesians convicted of murder 

Saudi Arabia executed two Indonesian men convicted of murdering a woman, the interior ministry said on Thursday according to state news agency (SPA).



One of the men was also convicted of raping the woman after tying her up, the report added.



According to SPA, two Saudi men were also executed for committing murder.



One of the men was convicted of luring a child, raping him and suffocating him to death, while the other was convicted of murdering his father and brother by hitting them on the head with a sharp object then stabbing them to death.



The Criminal Court sentenced all four men to death, and the verdict was approved by the Appeal Court and Supreme Court, the ministry said, adding that a royal order was issued to implement the verdicts accordingly.



