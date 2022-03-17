Saudi FM, Vietnam’s PM discuss bilateral relations, international developments
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi during his first official visit to Vietnam, state news agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.
The officials discussed bilateral relations and means to strengthen them in various fields toward what achieves the mutual interests of both countries and their people.
They also discussed recent regional and international developments, the report added.
