Tremors from Iran earthquake felt in the UAE

An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude struck near southern Iran early on Thursday, a research center said, and was felt in the United Arab Emirates, according to social media posts.

The quake took place at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences.

It struck at around 3:15 a.m. local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Twitter users in Dubai reported being woken up as their apartment buildings shook from the quake.

Pakistani actor Fakhr-e-Alam posted on Twitter saying that his building in Dubai was being checked by staff for structural damage after tremors were felt for almost one minute.

Another Twitter user, Ajeet Khurana, reported feeling “the whole building shake” at 3:16 a.m.

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Iran and Pakistan, where the Arabian, Indian, and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

