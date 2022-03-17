UAE’s sovereign investment fund Mubadala announces partnership expansion with Apollo

Mubadala, the UAE-based sovereign investment company has announced an expansion of partnership with the US-based Apollo Capital, according to a social media statement from the Abu Dhabi media office.

The move “builds on Apollo’s recent AED 5 bn fund investment in Aldar properties and long-term venture with ADNOC,” according to the same statement.

Advertisement

The expanded partnership builds on the Apollo Strategic Origination Partners (ASOP) platform formed in 2020. The tie-up aims to “strengthen the capabilities of Apollo’s Capital Solutions business,” according ot a statement shared with the media in late February this year.

“We believe that this platform will give Mubadala access to a pipeline of compelling investment opportunities, enabling us to capitalize on the global shift in corporate finance execution,” said Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Mubadala’s Deputy Group CEO in the same statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala says investing in crypto ecosystem: Report

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says expects no shift in investment strategy in 2022