UK PM Boris Johnson visits Saudi Arabia’s SABIC plant in sign of strong business ties

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured the SABIC Plastics Application Development Center during an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to a statement shared with the media.

The UK premier was accompanied by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UK, and a number of dignitaries and officials.

The British leader’s delegation included Lord Grimstone, UK Minister for Investment, and Neil Crompton, British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

SABIC is a Saudi-owned chemical manufacturing company; at least 70 percent of its shares are owned by Saudi Aramco.

Commenting on the visit, SABIC chairman Khalid al-Dabbagh said: “The Prime Minister’s visit to one of our prime global innovation facilities is indeed a proud moment for us. Our relationship with the UK’s business sector has been a long-standing experience, which is continuing to grow at every level.”

SABIC has established a presence in the UK with the SABIC UK Petrochemicals Limited headquarters at the Wilton Centre, Teesside.

It also has manufacturing and storage facilities located in three other locations in the UK.

According to a claim in the statement, SABIC’s Thornaby plant is the only one globally that produces the Verton long glass fiber compounded products. It’s an essential component in the trucking industry.

