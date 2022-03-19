Saudi Arabia ranks 25th in global ranking of population happiness  

Saudi Arabia has ranked 25th globally in the annual World Happiness Report 2022, advancing one rank from last year, state news agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.



The World Happiness Report, which has been running for ten years now, is a publication of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.



Report findings are based on a wide range of data, it said in its 2022 annual report, adding that its most significant source of information “has always been the Gallup World Poll.”



According to Gallup World Poll, Gallup contributes to the World Happiness Report through measuring “life satisfaction ratings and emotional wellbeing and captures the important context that GDP does not explain: how people feel about their lives and what’s happening in them.”



The Kingdom attributed its steady progress in advancing its rank globally since 2017 to the advancements in achieving the goals of Vision 2030 and to the country’s “flexible capabilities to adapt with the requirements” for improving the quality of life in various fields.



Saudi Arabia’s ranking on the happiness index advanced from 37 in 2017 to 27 in 2020. Its rank was 33 in 2018 and 28 in 2019.



“The Kingdom [stood out] in terms of the indicators of GDP, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, as well as generosity and [combating] corruption,” SPA added.



Finland ranked first on the index for a fifth year in a row.



The Arab country on top of the list is Bahrain which ranked 21st globally, followed by the UAE which ranked 24th.



Iraq, Iran and Yemen ranked 107, 110 and 132 respectively.



The Arab country at the bottom of the UN-sponsored list was Lebanon which ranked 145th out of 146, while Afghanistan ranked again as “the unhappiest country” in the world.



