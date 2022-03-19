UAE FM discusses regional, international developments with UK’s Truss
UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in Ukraine, in a phone call with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, state news agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.
Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s keenness to enhance regional and international security and stability and voiced the UAE’s support to efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.
He also voiced the importance of intensifying efforts to address the crisis’ humanitarian implications and to meet the humanitarian needs of civilians in Ukraine.
They also discussed the stability of global energy and food markets, the report added.
Russia launched a multi-pronged attack on Ukraine on February 24, which President Vladimir Putin claims is a “special military operation.”
But the conflict has escalated to become the largest military invasion in Europe since World War II.
The UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Thursday that more than 3.1 million people had fled Ukraine since the invasion.
