UAE offers civilian assistance amid Russia invasion of Ukraine: Foreign minister

The UAE reiterated its commitment to providing assistance to civilians affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a phone call between the foreign ministers of UAE and Ukraine, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

UAE’s foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, discussed “the latest development in Ukraine” with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, WAM reported.

Advertisement

The UAE diplomat also reiterated the country’s “readiness” to support efforts being pursued to find a “peaceful solution to the dispute in Ukraine and to reach a political settlement to the crisis,” according to the WAM report.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the apps.

Russia launched a multi-pronged attack on Ukraine on February 24, which President Vladimir Putin claims is a special military operation.

But the conflict has escalated to become the largest military invasion in Europe since World War II.

The UN human rights office in Geneva said it had recorded more than 2,032 civilian casualties in Ukraine – 780 killed and 1,252 injured. The UN also said that at least 3.2 million residents have fled.

Earlier on March 17, the UAE foreign minister said that the Gulf country is keen to cooperate with Russia to improve the global energy security.

Read more:

Russia used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine: Defense ministry

Evacuation route in Ukraine’s Luhansk region to open: Governor

Russian official sees progress with Ukraine on neutrality, not on ‘denazification’