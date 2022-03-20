Arab Coalition says intercepted, destroyed ‘hostile target’ launched towards Jeddah

The Arab Coalition said on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed an “aerial hostile target” launched towards Saudi Arabia’s city of Jeddah, state TV reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the Arab Coalition announced that Saudi Arabia’s Air Defense Forces had intercepted and destroyed nine drones launched by the Houthi militia towards Jazan, Khamis Mushait, Taif, Yanbu and Dhahran al-Janoub in the Kingdom.

Later that day, the Coalition reported that the Houthis attacked an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah, which led to a “limited fire” in one of the tanks. The fire was brought under control without injuries or casualties.

The US condemned Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia attacks on Saudi Arabia and affirmed its support for the Kingdom’s defense, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

