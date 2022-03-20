Diabetes sufferer shares story of life-saving medical care in Dubai

A diabetes patient has shared the harrowing story of how doctors in Dubai saved his life after a seemingly minor injury led to a near-fatal heart attack.

Peter John Le Faucheur, 72, came to the United Arab Emirates two years ago to see his daughter, and became stuck in the country when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Travel restrictions ended up being a blessing in disguise due to the quality of care he received in Dubai when his health eventually deteriorated over the next few months, he said.

“Thank goodness the COVID situation happened,” he told Al Arabiya English. “I dread to think what would happen if we'd have gone back.”

Le Faucheur was diagnosed with type two diabetes 20 years ago. Around 18 months ago, he noticed an ulcer on his foot.

After ignoring symptoms for a while, he was eventually convinced to seek medical care.

The doctor, he said, was “horrified” at how much the injury had deteriorated, and he was told there was a prospect of having to get it amputated.

After undergoing two surgeries to remove the ulcer, Le Faucheur found that he was losing his breath when climbing the stairs.

Because of the close relationship with care staff at Amana Healthcare, including Cassie Purvey, one of the center’s directors, the seriousness of the situation was recognized and Le Faucheur was rushed into hospital for further treatment.

“I think because of the close relationship that we had created, we were able to pick up on those small little cues and it was like, no, no, something needs to be checked here,” Purvey told Al Arabiya English.

The British expatriate had three stents fitted after suffering a heart attack, and is now on the mend.

Reflecting on the ordeal, he stressed the importance of paying heed to the advice of medical professionals, and sticking to a low-sugar diet.

“I'd been in denial for years, but eventually the reality catches you up. And if you don't do something, it will catch you all. It gets everybody,” he said.

Addressing other diabetes sufferers, he said: “Please listen to what the doctor says, what the after-care service is telling you. Listen to what they say and be pleased that [you’re] in this country where [you] can receive that service.”

