.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Houthi attack on Aramco distribution plan in Jeddah causes fire: Coalition

  • Font
In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, firefighters try to extinguish a blaze at an Aramco terminal in the southern border town of Jizan, Saudi Arabia, early Sunday, March 20, 2022. Yemen’s Houthi rebels unleashed a barrage of drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia early Sunday that targeted a liquified natural gas plant, water desalination plant, oil facility and power station, Saudi state-run media reported. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)
In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, firefighters try to extinguish a blaze at an Aramco terminal in the southern border town of Jizan, Saudi Arabia, early Sunday, March 20, 2022. Yemen’s Houthi rebels unleashed a barrage of drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia early Sunday that targeted a liquified natural gas plant, water desalination plant, oil facility and power station, Saudi state-run media reported. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)

Houthi attack on Aramco distribution plan in Jeddah causes fire: Coalition

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition said on Sunday an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah was attacked by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, leading to a “limited fire” in one of the tanks which was brought under control without injuries or casualties, state TV reported.

The coalition stressed that “the hostile Houthi attacks confirm the rejection of peace efforts aiming to end the suffering of the Yemeni people.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Coalition reported the destruction of an explosive-laden boat in Hodeidah, and the thwarting of an imminent attack targeting the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Coalition Spokesman said: “We destroyed 106 explosive-laden boats that posed a threat to the freedom of navigation in the southern Red Sea.”

He added: “Our efforts have contributed to protecting shipping lines and global trade.”

The Arab Coalition also announced that Saudi Arabia’s Air Defense Forces had intercepted and destroyed 9 drones launched by the Houthi militia towards Jazan, Khamis Mushait, Taif, Yanbu and Dhahran al-Janoub in Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

Houthi attacks targeted Saudi oil and gas facilities: Report

Saudi defenses intercept Houthi drone aimed at Jizan

Arab Coalition conducts 21 targeted strikes in Yemen against Iran-backed Houthis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More