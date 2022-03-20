Saudi Arabia wins ‘Best Pavilion’ award at Expo 2020 Dubai

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai won an award within the ‘Best Pavilion’ category and two other honorary rewards, based on Exhibitor Magazine’s rankings of the mega-event’s pavilions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Exhibitor Magazine has long been the primary evaluator of Expo world fairs and gave Saudi the award for best pavilion in the large suites category this year. KSA’s pavilion also bagged two other awards for the best exterior design and best display.

The Saudi pavilion also holds three Guinness World Records for: The longest interactive water curtain (32 meters long), the largest interactive light floor, and the largest interactive digital screen mirror (1,240 square meters). It was also awarded the Platinum Certificate in LEED by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

As the world fair approaches its close on March 31, Expo 2020 Dubai has so far recorded over 20 million visits since its inception in October 2021.

Expo 2020 Dubai brought together 192 countries to showcase their cultural heritage and all the best their nations have to offer to the world and has witnessed the attendance of several world leaders and celebrities including football star Messi, members of the British Royal Family among many others.

Read more: Expo 2020 Dubai achieves massive milestone of 20 million visits