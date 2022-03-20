Saudi Space Commission, UK Space Agency sign MOU for peaceful use of outer space

The Saudi Space Commission (SSC) and the UK Space Agency have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Saturday for cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space aimed at providing a framework for cooperation in space activities.

The MoU, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), called for reviewing areas of common interest in the peaceful uses of space, and facilitating the exchange of information, technologies, and individuals working in related fields on both sides to enhance cooperation in space and its technologies.

Eng. Abdullah Bin Amer Al-Swaha, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Commission, signed the MoU on behalf of SSC, while from the UK side the MoU was signed by Dr. Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK Minister of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Member of the British Parliament.

The MoU aims to develop bilateral cooperation in building capabilities in space science and engineering and to enhance the role of scientific missions and manned flight programs.

This is in addition to developing cooperation in Earth observation, space application data, and manufacturing, and launching satellites.

The signing of this memorandum comes within the framework of SSC’s efforts to localize technologies and industries and the sustainability of qualitative space systems in the Kingdom, as per the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's endeavor to develop the space sector and its technologies.

The MoU represents the two sides’ keenness to continue cooperation in various fields and sectors and will contribute to strengthening the role of the economic and technical aspects of the space sector and the status of the two sides at the regional and international levels.

