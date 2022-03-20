.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN special envoy welcomes initiative to hold Yemen consultations in Riyadh

  • Font
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg (R) meets with local officials in Yemen's war-ravaged western province of Hodeida, on November 10, 2021. (Photo by Khaled Ziad / AFP)
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg (R) meets with local officials in Yemen's war-ravaged western province of Hodeidah, on November 10, 2021. (AFP)

UN special envoy welcomes initiative to hold Yemen consultations in Riyadh

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Nations welcomes an initiative to hold consultations in Saudi Arabia to support UN efforts to reach a political settlement in Yemen, the Office of the UN Special Envoy for the country, Hans Grundberg, said on Twitter on Sunday.

“We welcome the initiative announced by the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) to host the parties to the conflict in Yemen for consultations in Riyadh in the coming weeks in support of the UN efforts,” it said, citing UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujjaric.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The GCC regional group comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Read more: Houthi attacks targeted Saudi oil and gas facilities: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More