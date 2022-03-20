UN special envoy welcomes initiative to hold Yemen consultations in Riyadh

The United Nations welcomes an initiative to hold consultations in Saudi Arabia to support UN efforts to reach a political settlement in Yemen, the Office of the UN Special Envoy for the country, Hans Grundberg, said on Twitter on Sunday.

“We welcome the initiative announced by the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) to host the parties to the conflict in Yemen for consultations in Riyadh in the coming weeks in support of the UN efforts,” it said, citing UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujjaric.

The GCC regional group comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

