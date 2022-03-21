Saudi Arabia not responsible for oil shortages in light of Houthi attacks: Official

Saudi Arabia will not bear responsibility for any shortage in oil supplies in light of recent attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on oil facilities, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday citing a source in the Ministry of Foreign affairs.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The source highlighted the danger of Iran’s continuing to provide Houthis with ballistic missile and drone technology, which the Yemen-based group uses to target oil and gas production sites in the Kingdom.

Recent attacks will affect the Kingdom’s production capacity and its ability to meet its supply obligations, threatening global energy supply, according to SPA.

The source highlighted the importance of standing against the Houthis and deterring them from further attacks.

Global energy prices have skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on Russian oil and gas, prompting several Western leaders to urge Gulf Arab states to increase production.

Sunday saw several Houthi attacks on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

One targeted an Aramco petroleum distribution plant in Jeddah, causing a fire but no injuries or casualties, state television reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the Arab Coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen reported the destruction of an explosive-laden boat in Hodeidah, and the thwarting of an imminent attack targeting the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

State television al-Ekhbariya cited the coalition as saying it had intercepted and destroyed three drones that targeted economic facilities.

The coalition also foiled an attack on an Aramco Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility in the Saudi city of Yanbu, state television reported.

The coalition fighting in Yemen since 2015 said the latest Houthi escalation by targeting economic and civil facilities was a response to a Gulf call for talks.

In a statement, the coalition added the escalation included ballistic missiles, drones and cruise missiles.

Read more:

Arab Coalition says intercepted, destroyed ‘hostile target’ launched towards Jeddah

Houthi attack on Aramco distribution plant in Jeddah causes fire: Coalition

Houthi attacks targeted Saudi oil and gas facilities: Report