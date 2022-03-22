Dubai Airports announces 45-day runway closure at DXB, some flights redirected to DWC

Dubai Airports has announced the closure of DXB’s northern runway from May 9, with several flights expected to be redirected to the UAE city’s second airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, a statement to the media said on Tuesday.

The closure comes as airport authorities announced a refurbishment of the runway to “ensure continued safety and efficient operations.”

Dubai’s main DXB operation remains the world’s busiest airport for the eighth consecutive year.

The northern runway was reportedly last extensively refurbished in 2014. The latest upgrades will reflect the improvements made to the southern runway in 2019, the statement said.

The airport features a two-runway setup, leaving only one landing strip open during the maintenance period.

In an online update, Gulf Air said its daily operations will be split between the two airports. Some itineraries are said to be affected, as the airline requested passengers to confirm their travel plan prior to departure.

No further schedule or airport changes from other airlines were immediately available.

DXB is currently connected to over 198 destinations across 93 countries through 84 international carriers – more than in 2019 before the pandemic.

