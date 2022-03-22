Pressure must be put on Houthis to stop threat to international navigation: Saudi FM

Pressure must be put on the Iran-backed Houthi militia to stop its threat to international navigation, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said in a speech to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday.

“Houthi escalation threatens the security and stability of the region,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.

The comments came days after the Yemen-based group launched a series of attacks on logistics and energy facilities in the Kingdom.

An explosive-laden boat targeting shipping was intercepted by the Arab Coalition off the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Sunday, according to Al Hadath television.

The attack was one of many, including attempted drone and missile strikes targeting energy facilities.

Saudi state news agency (SPA) said one attack targeted a water desalination plant in the city of al-Shaqeeq, an Aramco facility in Jizan, a power station in the southern Dhahran al-Janub city, and a gas facility in Khamis Mushait.

State television al-Ekhbariya later cited the coalition as saying it had intercepted and destroyed three drones that targeted economic facilities. The coalition also foiled an attack on an Aramco Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility in the Saudi city of Yanbu, state television reported.

A Saudi foreign ministry official said in remarks to state news agency SPA on Tuesday that the Kingdom has absolved itself of any responsibility for oil supply shortfalls following the attacks.

The coalition fighting in Yemen since 2015 said the latest Houthi escalation by targeting economic and civil facilities was a response to a Gulf call for talks.

