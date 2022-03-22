Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys ballistic missile launched toward Jazan

.
  • Font
A file image grab taken from a video handed out by Yemen's Huthi rebels on March 27, 2018 shows what appears to be Huthi military forces launching a ballistic missile on March 25 reportedly from the capital Sanaa. The Saudi-led military coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed drones and missiles launched against the kingdom by Huthi rebels in Yemen, including one fired towards the capital Riyadh. / AFP / Anssarullah Media Center / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / HUTHI REBELS - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
A file image grab taken from a video handed out by Yemen’s Houthis on March 27, 2018 shows what appears to be Houthi fighters launching a ballistic missile on March 25, 2018. (Reuters)

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia’s Air Defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward the Kingdom’s Jazan, state news agency (SPA) reported.

The coalition added that the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s escalations against the Kingdom “deliberately aim to thwart” Yemeni talks.

On Sunday, an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah was attacked by the Houthis leading to a “limited fire” which was brought under control without injuries or casualties, according to the coalition.

The coalition also said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia’s Air Defense Forces had intercepted and destroyed nine drones launched by the Houthis toward Jazan, Khamis Mushait, Taif, Yanbu and Dhahran al-Janoub in the Kingdom.

The attacks come a few days after Secretary General of the GCC Nayef al-Hajraf said that Riyadh will host talks between Yemen’s warring parties from March 29 until April 7.

Saudi Arabia reaffirms ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ oil agreement

