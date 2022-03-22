Saudi Arabia reaffirms ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ oil agreement  

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet reaffirmed on Tuesday “the essential role” of the OPEC+ agreement in terms of bringing balance and stability to oil markets, state news agency (SPA) reported.



Global energy prices have skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on Russian oil and gas.



On Monday, oil prices increased by more than $6, with Brent crude climbing above $114 a barrel.



The cabinet also discussed the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s recent attacks against the Kingdom and said those attacks target civilian and economic facilities “deliberately and systematically.”



“Those hostile attacks… are a dangerous escalation that expresses the militia’s position regarding the Gulf Cooperation Council’s request to host talks [among] Yemen’s [warring factions],” the cabinet said.



It added that the Houthis’ attacks on Saudi Arabia “confirm [the militia’s] approach, that rejects all international efforts and initiatives – including the Kingdom’s initiative – to end the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution.”



An Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah was attacked by the Houthis leading to a “limited fire” which was brought under control without injuries or casualties, the Arab coalition said on Sunday.



The coalition added that Saudi Arabia’s Air Defense Forces had intercepted and destroyed nine drones launched by the Houthis toward Jazan, Khamis Mushait, Taif, Yanbu and Dhahran al-Janoub in the Kingdom.



The attacks came a few days after Secretary General of the GCC Nayef al-Hajraf said that Riyadh will host talks between Yemen’s warring parties from March 29 until April 7.



