Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince offers condolences to China’s Xi after fatal plane crash

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent his condolences to China’s President Xi Jinping in memory of victims of the recent plane crash, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

In the cable message, the Crown Prince offered his “deepest condolences and sincere sympathy” to the families of the deceased and the people of China, SPA reported.

Rescuers in China scoured heavily forested slopes on Tuesday with hopes fading of finding any survivors from the 132 people aboard a China Eastern Airlines passenger jet that crashed a day earlier in the mountains of southern Guangxi.

Parts of the Boeing 737-800 jet were strewn across mountain slopes charred by fire after China’s first crash involving a commercial jetliner since 2010. Burnt remains of identity cards, purses and wallets were also seen, state media reported.

Flight MU5735 was en-route from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province bordering Hong Kong, when it suddenly plunged from cruising altitude at about the time when it would normally start to descend ahead of its landing.

Safety in the Kingdom

Meanwhile, Rafha Domestic Airport in the northern border provinces of Saudi Arabia, conducted a mock safety drill simulating an emergency landing, SPA reported on Tuesday.

The scenario involved 50 passengers and the airport’s fire and rescue services. The required tasks were conducted in line with international standards for safety practices.

The airport administration stated that these drills help contribute to “raising the level of performance and readiness of the airport’s employees and developing their skills in dealing with air accidents in the event they occur,” SPA reported.

With Reuters

