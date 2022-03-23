Arab Coalition thwarts Houthi attack on oil tankers in Red Sea

Two booby-trapped boats launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia were destroyed, thwarting an “imminent and hostile” attack on oil tankers south of the Red Sea, the Arab Coalition said on Wednesday in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



The coalition also said that the two boats were launched from Yemen’s Hodeida, adding that they were attempting to target giant oil tankers that have crossed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.



“The Houthi militia is escalating its hostile attacks to target energy sources and the vein of global economy,” it added.



The Houthis have recently targeted oil facilities in the Kingdom and launched several drones toward cities in Saudi Arabia.



On Sunday, an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah was attacked by the Houthi militia leading to a “limited fire” which was brought under control without injuries or casualties.



The string of attacks come a few days after Secretary General of the GCC Nayef al-Hajraf said that Riyadh will host talks between Yemen’s warring parties from March 29 until April 7.



