Saudi Arabia qualifies for World Cup finals

Saudi Arabia qualified for World Cup finals on Thursday after Japan beat Australia 2-0.



Saudi Arabia has appeared at the World Cup five times, their best performance coming on the debut in 1994 when they reached the last 16.



By qualifying for the finals, Saudi Arabia became the first Arab team to qualify six times for the World Cup, according to Saudi Arabia’s Al Ekhbariya news channel.



Japan’s victory also qualified it for World Cup finals for the seventh time in its history.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.



Australia will now advance to a play-off against the third-placed team from the other Asian qualifying group for the right to face the fifth-ranked team from South America for another spot in Qatar.



