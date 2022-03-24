.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE Barakah nuclear plant starts commercial operations at Unit Two: ENEC

  • Font
A handout picture obtained from the media office of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on February 13, 2020 shows a general view of the power plant in the Gharbiya region of Abu Dhabi on the Gulf coastline about 50 kilometres west of Ruwais. The United Arab Emirates said on February 17 that it has issued a licence for a reactor at its Barakah nuclear power plant, the first in the Arab world, hailing a historic moment. The national nuclear regulator has approved the issuance of the operating licence for the first of four reactors at the plant, said Hamad al-Kaabi, the UAE representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The Barakah plant, located on the Gulf coast west of the UAE's capital, had been due to come online in late 2017 but faced a number of delays that officials attributed to safety and regulatory requirements. / AFP / Barakah Nuclear Power Plant / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO /Barakah Nuclear Power Plant - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
File photo of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. (AFP)

UAE Barakah nuclear plant starts commercial operations at Unit Two: ENEC

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Cooperation (ENEC) announced on Thursday the start of commercial operations of Unit Two at the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

Unit Two adds 1,400 megawatts of zero-carbon emission electricity to the UAE’s national grid, ENEC said, bringing the total produced by Units 1 and 2 to 2,800 megawatts.

Read more:

Unit 2 of UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant to start operations within months: ENEC CEO

UAE energy minister looks ahead to supply 400,000 bpd, ‘not worried’ about short term

UAE's Masdar has ambitions for 100 GW of renewable energy capacity: Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More