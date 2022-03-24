UAE Barakah nuclear plant starts commercial operations at Unit Two: ENEC
The Emirates Nuclear Energy Cooperation (ENEC) announced on Thursday the start of commercial operations of Unit Two at the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.
Unit Two adds 1,400 megawatts of zero-carbon emission electricity to the UAE’s national grid, ENEC said, bringing the total produced by Units 1 and 2 to 2,800 megawatts.
