UAE Barakah nuclear plant starts commercial operations at Unit Two: ENEC

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Cooperation (ENEC) announced on Thursday the start of commercial operations of Unit Two at the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

Unit Two adds 1,400 megawatts of zero-carbon emission electricity to the UAE’s national grid, ENEC said, bringing the total produced by Units 1 and 2 to 2,800 megawatts.

Advertisement

Read more:

Unit 2 of UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant to start operations within months: ENEC CEO

UAE energy minister looks ahead to supply 400,000 bpd, ‘not worried’ about short term

UAE's Masdar has ambitions for 100 GW of renewable energy capacity: Minister