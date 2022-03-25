‘Hostile operation’ targeted Aramco facility in Jeddah: Arab Coalition

.
  • Font
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition said that a “hostile” operation by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia targeted an Aramco oil facility in Jeddah on Friday.

The attack which targeted a petroleum products distribution station resulted in a fire in two tanks, the coalition said, adding that the fire was brought under control.

No fatalities or injuries resulted from the attack.

“This hostile escalation targets oil facilities [and aims] to affect the security of energy,” the coalition said, adding that the Houthis target oil facilities in an attempt to impact “the artery of global economy.”



The coalition added that the Houthis’ attacks had no impact or repercussions on ordinary life in Jeddah.

The coalition warned the Houthi militia of escalating “its grave violations” after targeting the Kingdom with 16 “hostile attacks” on Friday.

Three of the 16 attacks include explosive-laden drones launched toward the Kingdom’s Najran and nine explosive-laden drones launched toward the southern, eastern and central regions of the Kingdom.

Debris from the intercepted attacks fell in some residential areas. (SPA)



Saudi Arabia’s defenses intercepted and destroyed all drones, the coalition said, adding that it was “practicing self-restraint” in order for the consultations among Yemen’s warring factions to succeed.

The attacks did not result in any fatalities, however, debris from the intercepted attacks fell in some residential areas.

Firefighters put out a fire that broke out on March 25, 2022 at an electricity distribution plant in the town of Samtah in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan following a rocket attack. (SPA)



“[We warn] the Houthis not to test the coalition’s patience,” it also said.

The Houthis have recently targeted oil facilities in the Kingdom and launched several drones toward cities in Saudi Arabia.

The string of attacks come after Secretary General of the GCC Nayef al-Hajraf said that Riyadh will host talks between Yemen’s warring parties from March 29 until April 7.

