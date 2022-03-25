Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets Egypt’s president, Jordan’s king, Iraqi PM in Aqaba
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed met on Friday with Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Jordan’s Aqaba, state news agency (WAM) reported.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz attended part of the meeting which tackled strengthening “brotherly relations among brotherly countries,” the report added.
According to WAM, Sheikh Mohammed arrived earlier on Friday to Jordan where he was welcomed by King Abdullah.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Israel to host ‘historic’ regional summit next week, foreign minister says
Blinken to meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince during trip to Morocco: State Department