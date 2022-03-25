.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets Egypt’s president, Jordan’s king, Iraqi PM in Aqaba 

اللقاء الرباعي: الكاظمي ومحمد بن زايد والملك عبدالله الثاني والسيسي
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed meets with Jordan's King Abdullah, the Egyptian president and Iraq's prime minister on March 25, 2022. (Twitter)

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed met on Friday with Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Jordan’s Aqaba, state news agency (WAM) reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz attended part of the meeting which tackled strengthening “brotherly relations among brotherly countries,” the report added.

According to WAM, Sheikh Mohammed arrived earlier on Friday to Jordan where he was welcomed by King Abdullah.

