Dubai’s Emirates Airline to resume flights to India at pre-COVID level

Dubai’s Emirates Airline is restarting regular flights to India from April 1 as part of an established bilateral agreement between the UAE and the Asian country, the Emirates state agency WAM reported on Friday.

The airline will operate 170 flights per week to nine cities and will fly the flagship Airbus A380 between Dubai and Mumbai daily.

The carrier operates flights to the capital city New Delhi, and the south Indian cities of Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram, in addition to central-India’s Ahmedabad.

Earlier in March, India’s Director General of Civil Aviation said that the country would resume international flights from March 27.

Until now, flights between the two high-traffic countries operated under an agreed-upon ‘travel bubble’ that saw a limited number of routes and weekly flights to curb the spread of COVID-19.

