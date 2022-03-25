Saudi Arabia resumes visa on arrival for US, UK, Schengen valid visa holders

Saudi Arabia has resumed issuing visas on arrival for holders of valid US, UK and Schengen visas if they qualify for an e-visa, state news agency (SPA) reported on Friday.



The decision which allows any of these visa holders to get a 12-month tourist visa upon arrival to Saudi Arabia comes three weeks after the Kingdom lifted most COVID-19 restrictions.



Holders of a valid US, UK or Schengen visa are eligible for the visa upon arrival to the Kingdom provided that their visa has been used at least once and on condition they travel via one of Saudi Arabia’s national airlines, Saudia, Flynas and Flyadeal.



All travelers to the Kingdom must have a health insurance that covers COVID-19 expenses, the report said, adding that travelers can purchase a health insurance plan from all airports in Saudi Arabia upon arrival.



Saudi Arabia dropped most of its COVID-19 restrictions including an outdoor mask mandate on March 6.



The Kingdom has also dropped the requirement for travelers to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test on arrival.





