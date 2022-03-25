.
Saudi Arabia’s defenses destroy ballistic missile, explosive-laden drone  

Authorities inspect damage after a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia on March 20 2022. (SPA)
Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s defenses have destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Jazan and an explosive-laden drone launched toward Najran, the Arab Coalition said in a statement on Friday.

The coalition also said that it’s monitoring “the source of hostilities,” adding that it’s still “practicing self-restraint.”

Earlier on Friday, the coalition said that the Kingdom’s defenses have destroyed nine explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthis have recently targeted oil facilities in the Kingdom and launched several drones toward cities in Saudi Arabia.

The string of attacks come after Secretary General of the GCC Nayef al-Hajraf said that Riyadh will host talks between Yemen’s warring parties from March 29 until April 7.

