Saudi Arabia’s defenses destroy ballistic missile, explosive-laden drone
Saudi Arabia’s defenses have destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Jazan and an explosive-laden drone launched toward Najran, the Arab Coalition said in a statement on Friday.
The coalition also said that it’s monitoring “the source of hostilities,” adding that it’s still “practicing self-restraint.”
Earlier on Friday, the coalition said that the Kingdom’s defenses have destroyed nine explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Houthis have recently targeted oil facilities in the Kingdom and launched several drones toward cities in Saudi Arabia.
The string of attacks come after Secretary General of the GCC Nayef al-Hajraf said that Riyadh will host talks between Yemen’s warring parties from March 29 until April 7.
Read more:
Yemeni general’s son died alongside father in Aden bombing
Arab Coalition thwarts Houthi attack on oil tankers in Red Sea
Riyadh gets US military help as Washington seeks better ties