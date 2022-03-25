Saudi Arabia’s defenses thwart Houthi drone attack: Arab Coalition

Saudi Arabia’s defenses have destroyed six explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, the Arab Coalition announced in a statement on Friday.

The drones were launched towards the southern region of the Kingdom at dawn, according to an official Saudi Press Agency report.

The Arab Coalition said that these “continued hostilities threaten regional and international security,” adding that “they deliberately target civilian and energy facilities.”

The coalition reiterated its support of Gulf and international efforts aimed at contributing to the success of consultations among Yemen’s warring factions, adding, however, that the “Houthis seek to thwart them.”

On March 23, two booby-trapped boats launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia were destroyed, thwarting an “imminent and hostile” attack on oil tankers south of the Red Sea, the Arab Coalition said.

The coalition also said that the two boats were launched from Yemen’s Hodeida, adding that they were attempting to target giant oil tankers that have crossed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The Houthis have recently targeted oil facilities in the Kingdom and launched several drones toward cities in Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah was attacked by the Houthi militia leading to a “limited fire” which was brought under control without injuries or casualties.

The string of attacks come a few days after Secretary General of the GCC Nayef al-Hajraf said that Riyadh will host talks between Yemen’s warring parties from March 29 until April 7.

Al Arabiya English’s Amani Hamad contributed to this report

