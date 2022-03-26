Arab Coalition asks civilians to stay away from Houthis’ weapons warehouses in Sanaa

The Arab Coalition asked civilians to stay away from weapons warehouses belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Hadda Street in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, state news agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.



According to the coalition, the Houthis have weapons warehouses in Hadda Street.



The coalition also asked residents to stay away from Houthi positions in Hadda Street, adding that the Houthis are using civilians there as human shields.



Earlier on Saturday, the coalition gave the Houthis a three-hour deadline to remove all weapons from the ports of Hodeidah and Saleef and the Sanaa international airport.



It also said that keeping weapons in the Sanaa airport and other civilian areas would “end their status” as safe regions not to be targeted by the coalition’s strikes.



On Friday, the Arab Coalition announced the start of airstrikes in Yemen in retaliation for attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.



Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have launched dozens of cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia throughout 2021 and into 2022.



Al Arabiya English’s Ayush Narayanan contributed to this report.

